She’s totally iconic, so how did RHOSLC star Meredith Marks end up becoming a DJ?!

'It's the most fun thing I've ever done'

Meredith Marks has always been that girl.

She’s coming through with the icy one-liners, the couture, the “I’m disengaging” energy. But now she’s also… behind the decks?

The internet is pretty much losing it after Charli XCX posted that she met Meredith, sending Bravoholics and pop girls into a sparkly new group chat on X.

So how did a luxury-jewellery Real Housewife go from feud-fueled dinners to festival lineups? Let’s break down when it started, why it actually tracks, and what her “Naughty & Ice” era says about Meredith’s very specific brand of glamorous reinvention.

Wait, when did Meredith become a DJ?!

Meredith’s DJ era is new-new, and it started in the most Meredith way possible!

Speaking to Bravo By Betches in 2026, the RHOSLC star explained that the “DJ thing” is “the most fun thing she’s ever done.”

She added that the whole thing started from her “fooling around with it” before being asked to DJ for Pride. Reminiscing on Pride, she said “it was insane, fun and fabulous,” adding that everything “kind of exploded from there.”

Meredith smiled: “People were like knocking on my door… I had no idea it would go there, at least not that quickly… I’ve been on tour now…”

Bravo reports that she made her DJ debut at All Out Music Festival in Pittsburgh on May 30, 2025, then kept the momentum going with a set at WeHo Pride’s OUTLOUD Music Festival soon after.

In September 2025, Out announced she was headlining an OUTLOUD-presented “Naughty & Ice Tour,” described as a 10-city DJ tour kicking off October 2 in West Hollywood. DJ Meredith’s stops included Salt Lake City, San Diego, Palm Springs, Philly, DC, NYC, Cambridge, and Chicago.

The Charli XCX moment makes total sense

holy shit i met meredith marks — Charli (@charli_xcx) January 25, 2026

Charli XCX tweeting “holy sh** i met meredith marks” is the kind of sentence that collapses two fandom universes into one.

But it’s not actually out of nowhere. Meredith’s DJ bookings have been Pride- and nightlife-adjacent, and Charli’s orbit has long included club culture and pop maximalism, so the crossover feels… weirdly inevitable?

And honestly, Meredith has always been meme-able in a way that pop fans get.

She’s giving deadpan glamour, dramatic pauses, and an ability to turn a phrase into a catchphrase. Put that aura near a pop star who thrives on internet moments, and of course, the timeline combusts!

Her caviar brand is also quite new

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meredith Marks Caviar (@meredithmarkscaviar)

Because Meredith can’t just do one side quest, she does luxury side quests. She launched Meredith Marks Caviar in 2023, positioning it as part of her broader “lifestyle” world of indulgence and celebration.

Bravo’s breakdown notes the caviar line includes three varieties, 24 Karat Kaluga, Diamond Ossetra, and Platinum White Sturgeon, plus bundle options and accessories… yes, including a branded mother-of-pearl spoon, because of course.

In a later interview, Meredith talked about her personal love of caviar and how specific varieties are sourced internationally (another reminder that she treats “taste” like a full-time job).

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.