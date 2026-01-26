From Love Island to The Traitors US: Inside Maura Higgins’ truly unbelievable transformation

I will stand on the fact that Maura Higgins is genuinely one of the most gorgeous woman I’ve ever seen in my life, and truly I’m mesmerised every time she comes on my screen on The Traitors US.

But it turns out she’s had a pretty huge transformation from when she was younger, and has been open about the plastic surgery she has, and hasn’t had. So, let’s have a look at what work she’s had done.

Whilst Maura was in the Love Island villa in 2019, various pictures of her whilst she was at school emerged, showing her with a thick fringe and much thinner lips.

Speculation about all the work she’d had done since then got so bad that her own mum had to shut down rumours, telling The Longford Leader: “They’re saying she’s had work done on her bum and her boobs and everything.

“Where are they getting this from? And they were pulling up photographs from back when she was 18 and comparing them to what she looks like now.

“She’s 28 now. She has matured. She never got plastic surgery ever. The only thing she ever got done – and she never hid it, she had it up on her own Instagram – was she got some lip filler because she had quite thin lips.

“And that was the height of it. So that’s the only thing. She never had plastic surgery ever. That’s terrible stuff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)



Maura has been open about getting lip filler, alongside braces to help straighten her teeth. She told MailOnline: “I got my lips done three months after coming out of Love Island and lip fillers lasts five to six months. I haven’t had anything done since then, I just let it dissolve.

“But people still assume I’ve had my lips done, Botox, people are even saying I’ve had my nose done when I’ve not actually had any work.

“I had braces on for a long time and since my teeth have moved, they’ve actually pushed my lips out slightly and I feel like I don’t need it. If I were to get my lips down now with my straight teeth, it just wouldn’t be a good look.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.