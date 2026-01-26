Inside Single’s Inferno star Samuel Lee’s so-called messy dating past with FlawlessKevin and Hena

We can barely keep up

Samuel Lee, aka Lee Sung-hun, only just landed on Netflix’s Single’s Inferno season five, and the internet has already gone into full detective mode.

From Reddit threads to influencer story-times, people are piecing together a very online dating history, complete with an alleged famous ex, a “was it a date or just dinner?” debate, and cheating claims which he says are totally false.

So is anything actually confirmed? What’s the strongly denied rumour, and where do Hena Yang and FlawlessKevin fit into these allegations?

Samuel Lee denies the rumour that he dated FlawlessKevin

The FlawlessKevin chatter seems to have emerged from Reddit, with some suggesting she and Samuel met up.

The meeting was later framed by some random online people as a “date.” But here’s the key bit: Koreaboo reports that Samuel pushed back, insisting it was just a friendly dinner and nothing romantic.

Samuel may be keen to date on Single’s Inferno. But, this one lives firmly in “he said, influencer said, the internet screamed” territory. There aren’t any receipts that prove a relationship, so it’s definitely more of a rumour rather than a confirmed romance.

Still, it’s become part of the Netflix star’s “messy dating past” narrative because it popped up alongside bigger allegations.

He reportedly was dating Hena Yang, too

Hena Yang has been linked to Samuel before he appeared on the show. She’s a TikTok creator with a big following, and folks quickly connected the dots once Samuel appeared onscreen.

From there, the story turns into allegations. Some claimed on Reddit threads that Samuel cheated during that relationship and referenced supposed DMs and “receipts.” But Koreaboo does note that these are unverified user claims, not confirmed evidence.

What is verifiable is that the allegations got loud enough to prompt a response from Samuel, because he reportedly addressed it publicly.

Single’s Inferno star Samuel posted a statement denying cheating, saying he’d never been involved in infidelity, and then deleted his social media shortly after. Koreaboo also says hementioned potential legal action around defamation.

Right now, what we know of Samuel Lee’s dating past is a confirmed-ish former relationship with Hena Yang, plus a rumoured link to FlawlessKevin, which remains unproven and is denied by Samuel, who says he never cheated.

