Amelia Gray Hamlin denies having lip filler as she reveals what plastic surgery she’s had

Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin has finally revealed all the plastic surgery procedures she’s had done, as well as denying having ever had lip filler.

She spilled all during an interview with Variety, saying that she’s “always had these lips” and insisted she’s never once put filler in them. She explained that she’s currently “doing this thing right now called SkinVive, which is a moisturizer injection, not a filler.”

Amelia admitted that she has had a nose job alongside a breast reduction after a piercing caused an infection at just 16. She then decided to get breast implants after her reduction, but confessed she felt pressured by the older man she was dating at the time.

She explained: “I was dating somebody who was older than me when I was younger, and I allowed his beauty perception to affect my choices, and I decided to get another breast augmentation because I wasn’t necessarily happy with the scarring that I was left with from the reduction. I woke up in a state that I didn’t agree to. We can just say that.”

She then needed to have emergency surgery from the procedure, recalling: “My breasts literally could not handle what were put in me.”

She continued: “It got to the point where I couldn’t even pump soap because the implants were pushing on the nerves. I ended up having to get a 14-hour reconstruction surgery.”

Amelia Gray Hamlin previously opened up about her plastic surgery on the Skinny Confidential: Him and Her podcast, recalling her breast reduction after they became infected when she was 16.

She admitted that she was just “12 hours away from going into sepsis.” Amelia continued: “I already had the strep living in my system and then it went to [the breast] because it was an open wound.

“When I tell you my boobs were this big. It’s a real thing. And I didn’t just get those down naturally I had to fully get surgery.”

