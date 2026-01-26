Love Is Blind’s Taylor and Daniel slammed for ‘disappointing’ statement regarding ICE

They stated to 'take politics out of it'

Love Is Blind Minneapolis couple Taylor and Daniel Hastings have come under some backlash for their “disappointing” statement regarding the recent actions of ICE.

On January 7th ICE agents fatally shot Renée Good, with a second fatal shooting taking place on the 24th when federal agents shot Alex Pretti.

The Love Is Blind Minneapolis cast had previously come under criticism for not speaking out on what’s been happening, but it seems Taylor and Daniel’s statement hasn’t been received well, so what did they say?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Hastings (@danielhastings_)



The video started with Daniel saying that “people are very aware of what’s happening in Minneapolis right now.”

Taylor chimed in, saying: “The last few weeks, seeing it all play out in real time, has been very very overwhelming for me and so many others. I know that a lot of people feel this way.”

Daniel continued: “Taylor and I, I feel like, have always tried to lead with love and compassion and empathy. Loving in all directions, we like to say. And it’s hard to sit here and watch all of this happen in our backyard and not feel something.

“Taking politics out of it, when you’re looking at what’s happening in Minneapolis right now, whatever the plan was coming into this whole situation clearly isn’t working.”

Taylor explained that “any loss of life is a loss for all. Daniel and I’s faith is something that we talked about pretty openly on the show. It’s what drives us as a couple but also as human beings and that includes loving everyone.

“And we’re trying to be a positive light for others. So if you have positive ways of helping, we’d love to receive those.”

Daniel explained that he and Taylor have been “helping financially get groceries to people who need them. Just something simple but something that seems very needed right now. Our encouragement would be to try and lead with love and empathy, realize that these are human beings. We’re here if you need us.”

However, their statement has led to serious backlash online, with one person on Reddit saying their statement was “disappointing” and another adding: “At this point, I think it would have been better for them to just keep their mouths shut rather than doing whatever that was.”

Another commented that they’re “tired of ‘taking politics out of it.’ You literally can’t. This is authoritarianism. You cannot take politics out of it.”

Someone else added under their post: “This message is very uncomfortable and I think you missed the mark and would have been better not speaking on it on this platform.” Another added: “I adore you both, but this is political.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to Taylor and Daniel for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.