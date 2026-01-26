Love Is Blind’s Monica emotionally reveals plans to leave America after ‘feeling unsafe’

She currently lives in Minneapolis but is planning to move back to Chile

Love Is Blind season eight cast member Monica Danús has emotionally revealed the personal impact that the actions of ICE have been taking on both her and her family.

Monica and her family have been living in Minneapolis for years, but admitted to her them “no longer feeling welcome” and “feeling unsafe” due to the actions of ICE in the city.

On January 7th ICE agents fatally shot Renée Good, with a second fatal shooting taking place on the 24th when federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti.

Monica bravely opened up about how both her father, who was born in Chile but is a legal citizen of the United States, and herself have felt about what is taking place.

She began: “I don’t even know how to start this. I just had a conversation with dad who’s been a citizen here for 30 years. He said he doesn’t feel welcome here anymore and he doesn’t feel safe here anymore. And he doesn’t want to be in this country anymore.

“He’s going back to Chile now for a bit, and exploring opportunities to stay there because it’s not safe here and he’s not welcome here as a legal citizen. And if he goes I’m sure as hell going with him, I’m not staying here.

“We have been fighting here in Minnesota for our communities and to stop violence and to stop hate, and help our neighbours that may ‘look different’ than what an American ‘should look like.’ We’ve been fighting for them and for peace. I don’t know if this is getting out to people in other states.”

She continued: It is so important that you see it because we are screaming here not only for help but trying to warn you that it’s starting here, it’s not ending here.

“It is coming to other states and other communities and we’re trying to warn you. It’s terrifying and you feel helpless because this is not stopping.

