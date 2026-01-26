After taking out a restraining order, where do Ron Funches and his ex-wife stand now?

This was all before The Traitors US

Ron Funches might’ve walked into The Traitors US castle as the calm, funny guy you’d totally want to sit next to at breakfast… but his real-life storyline has been way more intense than a roundtable.

While viewers have been clocking alliances and side-eyes on Peacock, headlines about his personal life have started trending right alongside the show.

Between two marriages, becoming a dad in two totally different eras of his life, and a legal situation that spilled into the public eye, there’s a lot to unpack.

Ron Funches’ relationship history

Ron has been married twice, but he’s kept the first chapter very private. What’s been reported is that he became a dad at 20, welcoming his eldest son, Malcolm, in 2004.

His second marriage is the one most people are learning about now. Ron married writer and content creator Christina Dawn in August 2020, and they later had a son together in 2022.

By October 2022, they had separated. Ron reportedly filed for divorce in November 2022, per The Blast.

Since then, Ron’s talked a bit more openly about how he views relationships now, especially when asked in interviews connected to his Traitors moment.

Appearing on Howie Mandel’s podcast post-Traitors, Ron hinted he might not want to get married again, basically chalking it up to needing better instincts and boundaries.

He took out a restraining order

In early 2024, Ron filed for a restraining order against Christina Dawn, citing verbal and emotional abuse in court documents.

Those claims were allegations made in a legal filing, not the same thing as a criminal conviction. Radar Online also said Ron claimed that his ex was “perpetuating a campaign of unrelenting harassment, personal attacks, and disturbance of his peace of mind.”

So… where do they stand now?

Us Weekly reported that a temporary request was granted. And the former couple later reached a settlement in October 2024, per PEOPLE. The settlement reportedly included joint legal and physical custody of their son, and it “officially settled their divorce.”

And emotionally? Ron’s made it sound like they’re not exactly cosy. When asked in 2026 whether he’s amicable with his exes, he reportedly said: “No. More than before. But, friendly, no.”

Reality Shrine reached out to Christina Dawn for comment.