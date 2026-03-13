Here’s why Mormon Wives’ Layla and Mason split up, and it’s all so messy

The split between Layla Taylor and Mason McWhorter played out during the newest season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but why did they actually end their relationship?

The pair broke up after just over one year of dating, with Layla sharing the news in a TikTok last moth, with things initially sounding fine between the two.

She explained: “I don’t ever really come on my page and cry, so this is already really hard for me to do.” Layla shared that she’d started seeing “some comments that are not true” about her split from Mason after Mormon Wives.

She added: “I genuinely wish and want the best for Mason. Things just weren’t working out. I think we were just on two different paths right now. He felt in order for him to grow, he had to be on his own. And I respect his decision, and I truly hope that he gets what he wants in life.”

However, in a recent video from Layla it seems she might have found out some new information about Mason, as she wrote on the video: “I take back there being ‘no bad blood.”

@laylaleannetaylor All while texting me he missed me the same morning and couldn’t stop crying…glad growing is off to a great start 🤍 ♬ original sound – itll never be you

She added in her caption: “All while texting me he missed me the same morning and couldn’t stop crying, glad growing is off to a great start.”

Someone commented: “After you posted such a kind message earlier. So sorry.” Layla responded: “My kindness is always being taken for granted.” She added in another comment: “I just found out some stuff, first video I was grieving who I thought he was.”

