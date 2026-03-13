Ranked: All the ages for the cast of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives from youngest to oldest

There's almost a decade between them!

If there’s one thing The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives does brilliantly, it’s make everyone look like they’re living the exact same life crisis at the exact same time.

But when you actually line the cast up by age, the order is a little surprising.

Some of the women feel older because they’ve been through so much, while others still have that chaotic twenty-something energy that makes the show so addictive.

From the youngest MomTok faces to the women bringing slightly more seasoned main-character energy, here’s the cast ranked from youngest to oldest, and yes, a couple of these may genuinely shock you.

Layla Taylor – 24

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Layla Taylor (@laylaleannetaylor)

Layla is officially the baby of the group!

She has that fresh-out-of-the-chaos, rebuilding-my-life energy that makes her one of the most watchable women on the show.

Born on March 21, 2001, she is still 24 as of right now, but only just, because her birthday is right around the corner.

Mikayla Matthews – 25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikayla Matthews (@mikayla__matt)

Mikayla being one of the youngest cast members never stops feeling wild, mostly because she’s already lived what feels like several lifetimes.

She was born in 2000 and celebrates her birthday on March 17, which means she is 25 at the time of writing and just days away from turning 26.

That makes her only slightly older than Layla, even if her storyline often feels far heavier.

Jen Affleck – 26

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Affleck (@jenniferlaffleck)

Jen sits next in the ranking at 26.

She was born on June 3, 1999, and has become one of the most talked-about faces in the MomTok universe thanks to her central role in the group’s drama.

She reads as polished and put-together on screen, but age-wise, she’s still very much one of the younger women in the cast.

Miranda McWhorter – 27

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Hope (@miranda__hope)

Miranda lands pretty much in the middle of the pack.

She was listed as 27 in late 2025, and with an April 19 birthday, she is still 27 in March 2026.

As one of the later additions to the cast, she brings a slightly different energy to the series, but age-wise she fits neatly between the show’s younger and more established stars.

Demi Engemann – 30

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Engemann (@demilucymay)

Demi is 30, and she wears it like a woman who knows exactly how to hold eye contact during a group argument.

She celebrates her birthday on August 5, so she’s 30 years old in March 2026.

She’s one of those cast members whose confidence makes her feel older, but she’s still only just entered the thirty-something zone.

Mayci Neeley – 31

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayci J Neeley (@maycineeley)

Mayci was listed as 30 in late 2025, and because her birthday is February 23, she has now turned 31.

She gives off major organised-friend-who-knows-everyone ’s-business energy, which feels very fitting for someone sitting just above the show’s younger cluster.

She’s calm, composed, and somehow still fully in the mix whenever the drama starts bubbling.

Taylor Frankie Paul – 31

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

Taylor is also 31, but she’s slightly younger than Mayci. Born on May 23, 1994, Taylor is 31 in March 2026.

As the woman most people instantly associate with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, she has such huge reality TV presence that it feels right she lands in the upper half of the ranking.

She’s not the oldest, but she absolutely has main-character mileage.

Whitney Leavitt – 32

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Leavitt (@whitleavitt)

Whitney comes in next at 32.

She was born on May 12, 1993, which keeps her at 32 for now.

Love her or rage-text about her in the group chat, she has one of the strongest personalities on the show and one of the more mature ages in the cast, too.

She really does sit in that bracket where the younger women probably seem exhausting by lunchtime.

Jessi Draper – 33

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessi Draper (@_justjessiiii)

And the oldest cast member is Jessi, who is 33.

The hair empire owner celebrates her birthday on May 25 and was born in 1992. That puts her at the top of the ranking in March 2026.

Jessi has that glamorous, slightly more self-assured energy that feels very eldest-in-the-group-coded.

She may not always be the loudest in every situation, but she absolutely gives senior MomTok status.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.