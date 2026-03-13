Mormon Wives’ Mikayla reveals where she stands with Jace after announcing their split

Mikayla and Jace shockingly decided to split during season four of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and now she’s revealed where the two stand today.

During season three, the pair opened up about issues they’d been facing in their marriage regarding intimacy, with their separation playing out in full in the most recent season.

And now Mikayla has spoken out about where she and Jace stand following their Secret Lives of Mormon Wives split.

She told Us Weekly: “I think it’s tricky in this environment, because I also need a lot of support from him going through all of it. And so it’s kind of one of those things that we’re still navigating, and it still has its ups and still has its downs.”

She continued: “Unfortunately for me, it’s like I’m stuck in this place where my health is out of my control. I feel like I can’t get anything else in my life under control once I have that under control. So it’s kind of just with time and patience. I think it’s something we’re still working through, and we’re still going to be working through for a while.”

As for whether she and Jace are currently living together, Mikayla was very vague about her answer.

She explained: “I mean, we’re filming now, obviously, so I can’t give too much away,” Mikayla told Us. “I’m having to figure out, is it my house that’s making me sick? Is it Utah that’s making me sick?

“And so I feel like there’s a lot of that frustration that’s weighing on me right now, like, a lot of anxiety and stress that way of, ‘OK, do I have to remove myself from my home, from my marriage, from the state? Like, what do I have to do to heal myself?’ I think that’s still something that I’m still very much in the thick of.”

