Wait, are Cole and Scarlett from Temptation Island actually married now?!

Cole and Scarlett got back together after Temptation Island stopped filming, despite walking away from each other at the final bonfire. But since then, they’ve been sharing pictures of their dates over the last six months, and now everyone believes they got married.

Since the show, Scarlett has revealed they are in a “better place” and are now living together in San Diego, even though they were “so disconnected” when they first got back home. She told Reality Steve they “had to take some time apart and he stayed elsewhere for a bit.”

They eventually reunited and decided to fight for the relationship. Scarlett said they both started going to therapy and are now back together, but people are now commenting things like, “Are you married now?” and, “I also noticed a huge rock on her hand!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Bentley (@scarlettbentley)

It turns out that Scarlett is actually wearing those rings, which does weirdly look like an engagement ring and wedding ring, on the wrong hand. All it was is that the video she took with Kaylee was filmed mirrored, so it made it appear to be on her left hand.

In her other pics and videos, including the ones she’s shared with Cole, Scarlett isn’t wearing a ring on her wedding finger. And things are still not 100 percent with the pair of them, with Scarlett admitting on Legally Friends that she “knows they’re both trying and it’s hard”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Bentley (@scarlettbentley)

Scarlett supported Cole at his recent Hyrox competition and commented on his April photo dump, “We’re just getting started 💃.” So who knows, perhaps we’ll see them getting married at some point, but for now, there’s no legal records of them being husband-and-wife.

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