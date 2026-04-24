Temptation Island’s Scarlett finally breaks her silence on accusations she’s using Cole

Scarlett has addressed the accusations that claim she’s just using Cole for clout after Temptation Island. She said she’s currently living “with the version that was put out there,” adding that there’s “so much missing” – but she’s now responded to the online hate.

She said she “just brushes it off” and told the Legally Friends podcast it’s “been a journey watching it together”. Scarlett added: “It has brought up so much and we will fight it out, and then we move past it. It’s all out there now, we have to remember what’s true.”

The Temptation Island star has also responded to people saying she wasn’t choosing to see his growth, but claimed she “wasn’t being shown that”. She said: “I did not realise how mean the Internet was, they’re brutal, I would never comment or DM nasty things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Bentley (@scarlettbentley)

“Like, what are you doing with your life? It’s just been eye-opening. If these outside opinions want to do that, the least we can do is have each other’s back. What makes it so hard, is like, if I’d have gone and cheated, give it to me, but really, it’s so hard,” she said.

Scarlett continued: “I was just choosing my mental health, and damn, it’s like, that’s what I get for the edit I got and choosing myself. It’s like, please chill. There’s so much missing and just flipped and, you know, it is what it is.” And at the end of it, they’re still together!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Bentley (@scarlettbentley)

Cole wrote on Scarlett’s post of their relationship over last six months, in support of her. He wrote, “I love you so much my baby ❤️ 🐒 We do it together ! 🫂,” and he’s not the only one who has her back, as the rest of the cast have been super supportive, too.

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