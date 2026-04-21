Scarlett and Cole reveal whether they got back together after splitting on Temptation Island

Scarlett and Cole broke up before leaving Temptation Island, but they’ve now shared whether they ever got back together. It turns out they wouldn’t be the only ones, because spoiler alert, but Sydney and Mikey revealed they gave things another go back at home.

The reunion is coming out in two days, but has been shared by The Viall Files on YouTube. Within that first part of the reunion, Scarlett and Cole confirm they are now back on. They’ve been hanging out a lot recently, but have no pictures with each other on socials.

They broke up on the show, with her saying they “were working on their relationship” when they went in, but it helped them because it “forced them to use the opportunity for growth.” And it was actually Cole who pushed them to go on the show, as Scarlett was hesitant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Bentley (@scarlettbentley)

Scarlett has now happily confirmed they’re “together” but did admit she’d “been hurt over and over with lies” in the past, while Cole said, “I did get mad at the end. They didn’t really show it. I was frustrated because I cared, though. I love this woman, you know.”

When they went into the show, they were struggling with trust issues. Scarlett said on the reunion: “One of the reasons I thought this would be good for us was because even that you’re put in these situations where it really does force you to grow and look inward.

“And so I told him going into it, I was like, it’s going to be like so hard, you know, and you don’t even realise, but then once you get there, things come up and like you’re just put on the spotlight and, you know, under all of this pressure. Let’s use this opportunity for growth.”

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