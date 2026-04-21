Ka-Ching! Ranking the Million Dollar Secret cast by how much they earn from their jobs

They might be on Netflix playing an expensive game, but the Million Dollar Secret cast all have proper jobs back home, so how much salary do they actually earn when they aren’t hunting for a hidden millionaire? Let’s find out.

Daisy, Hunter and Umeko – N/A

Hunter and Umeko are both currently students, and Daisy is a stay-at-home mum. While Umeko has a background as a naval intelligence analyst, she’s back in school starting a new chapter. Since Hunter and Umeko are focusing on their studies, they likely aren’t bringing in a steady full-time wage just yet. As for Daisy, the work she does at home can’t really be measured in monetary terms. She’s doing invaluable work every day.

Kat – $35k

Kat works as a beverage cart attendant at a country club in Boston. It’s a job that relies loads on tips, but the base pay for this role in the Massachusetts area usually sits around $35k–$39k.

Kaleb – $35k

Kaleb is a cattle farmer out in Arkansas. Farming income can actually be quite tricky to pin down, but the average annual pay for a cattle farmer in Arkansas is around $35,074.

Tarek – $40k

Working at his family’s daycare business in Los Angeles, Tarek is used to a bit of chaos. The average hourly rate for a daycare teacher in LA is roughly $19.48, which works out to about $40,500 a year for full-time hours.

Lauren T. – $52k

Her cast members thought she cartwheeled three times for an agenda, but Lauren T. is actually a yoga instructor. She has lived all over, but is currently based in South Lake Tahoe. Fitness and yoga instructors in that area can expect to earn between $40 and $75 an hour. If she’s teaching a few classes a day, she’s likely pulling in around $52k annually.

Kasey – $70k

Kasey works as a freelance art director in Brooklyn. Now, freelance life can be a bit “feast or famine,” but a mid-level art director in New York typically pulls in a decent amount. While senior roles hit six figures, a standard freelance art director in NYC averages around $70k, depending on the project load.

Melissa – $74k

Melissa is a retired nurse from Texas. While she’s enjoying retirement now, the average salary for a retired nurse is around $74,136.

Lauren G. – $75k

Lauren G. works as a sales operations manager, and the average salary in that role is around $75,000 .

Natalie – $76k

Natalie is a marketing manager in Miami. The average salary for a marketing manager in Miami is currently $76,281.

Nick – $102k

Nick works as a finance account manager in Miami and likely earns an average of $100k a year.

Kevin – $110k

Then there’s Kevin, the Supercross racer. While his “salary” depends on race winnings, Motocross reports that Kevin recently won $25k from a single race in the PulpMX LCQ Challenge. Between sponsorships, team ownership, and podium finishes, top-tier racers can easily clear $110k to $150k a year.

Altie – $200k

Finally, we have Altie. As a Deputy Chief of Staff to the Mayor of Riverside, he holds a very serious government role. The average salary for that role is a massive $241,274. As a Deputy role with over 20 years of military experience, Altie is likely the highest steady earner, comfortably clearing six figures. He is absolutely minted.

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