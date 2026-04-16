She’s insanely vibey, so let’s meet Million Dollar Secret’s Natalie Noisom

Natalie Noisom is one of the youngest cast members during season two of Million Dollar Secret, so let’s meet this vibey queen. She’s already been incredible at sussing out the other players and her gameplan is to go “big.”

She studied at the University of Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie (@natalie_noisom)



Natalie studied from 2017 to 2019 and majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Administration.

She worked at the University of Miami Television as a reporter and also contributed weekly content for the Odyssey and Miami Community Newspaper. According to the school’s site she was also part of their sports desk and also did an internship in the athletics communications department.

At the time she aspired to “become an editor-in-chief for a high-end magazine company such as Teen Vogue or Harper’s Bazaar or to purse a career in sports broadcasting.”

She quit drinking for 12 months

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie (@natalie_noisom)



Natalie has built an audience of over 21k followers on Instagram and over 135k on TikTok, with a lot of her content based around fitness and a disciplined routine. As such, she decided to quit drinking for 12 months and completed her journey in October 2025.

She has a very strict morning routine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie (@natalie_noisom)



Natalie lined out her morning routine during a Substack article about the New Year, writing that she always has “water before caffeine”, “no phone for the first 30 minutes of the day”, some form of one on one time with God, and tries to do some type of movement such as yoga or stretching.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.