Old pictures show what the Furys’ lifestyle was actually like before fame and money

Tyson Fury and his wife, Paris, show off all their glamour and riches on At Home With The Furys on Netflix. Old pictures show that they were just normal people without the fame and money. At one point, they were just a newly-married couple without any children.

Somehow, Tyson found time to become the world heavyweight champion, a title that has sadly been passed on following a fight he lost. But the family didn’t always have fame and money, because while they live in a property worth millions now, life was a lot more simple.

They met at a friend’s wedding in 2006 when Paris was 16 and Tyson was 17. Due to their religion, they did not live together or sleep with one another before marriage. Even when engaged, Tyson slept in a caravan at Paris’s parents’ home while she slept inside the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)

Before she was famous, Paris lived in Doncaster and worked as a waitress at a local bar. Life for them was waking up on a caravan park until 2011, when they decided to buy a house in Morecambe in 2011, and began to welcome new babies in the world.

During their early relationship, they spent a lot of time travelling to see each other, with Paris detailing those early, less glamorous days in her book. Tyson was a 17-year-old boxer when they met, but they didn’t realise just how famous and rich they’d become.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)

Paris wrote: “Our first date was to see King Kong at the cinema and later I found out he’d told his parents afterwards that he was going to marry me. Our first years dating are some of my very favourite memories with Tyson, going ice skating and having picnics.”

She added: “It was really simple but fun and we always used to talk about our future together. Looking back at these old photos I never imagined it like this!” It wasn’t long before they tied the knot in 2008 at St. Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church. She was 19 and he was 21.

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