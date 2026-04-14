She’s not in Netflix’s At Home With The Furys, so here’s who Tyson’s mum Amber Fury is

Second season of At Home With The Furys is out on Netflix, and one of the most important people missing is Tyson’s mum, Amber – so here’s who she is and why she is missing from the documentary.

So, who is Tyson Fury’s mum, Amber?

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Amber Fury is Tyson’s mother, and she was previously married to John Fury, Tyson’s dad. Together, they had four children, Tyson, his brothers Shane and Hugh, and a daughter, Ramona, who sadly passed away as a baby.

But unlike the rest of the Fury family, Amber has chosen a totally private life. There are actually no public photos of her, and she never appears in interviews, shows, or media at all.

Why isn’t she in At Home With The Furys?

Basically, she just doesn’t want to be. Amber has never been part of the public side of Tyson’s career, and that includes skipping the Netflix show entirely. In fact, she’s never even been to one of his fights, not amateur, not professional, not ever.

Tyson himself has spoken about this a few times, and it really shows how different she is from the rest of the family.

He told Irish Mirror, “She has never been to one of my boxing fights, amateur or professional and never been in the public eye at all. She’s a private person. That’s her priority, not mine.”

She doesn’t care about fame or titles

What’s quite surprising is that Amber isn’t bothered about Tyson being the world champion at all. Tyson explained, “My mam doesn’t care if I’m world champion or not, as long as I’m healthy and happy.”

He added, “You could give my mother that table full of £50 notes and diamonds, and it wouldn’t change who she is, ever.”

She doesn’t fully realise how famous he is

Amber doesn’t actually seem to fully understand just how famous her son is. Tyson shared a story in his autobiography, Behind The Mask, about taking her shopping after his 2018 fight with Deontay Wilder, and she couldn’t believe how many people recognised him.

He wrote, “To be honest, my mum doesn’t fully understand what I have achieved as a boxer. I took her out shopping one time after the Wilder fight. And I was being stopped for photographs and autographs everywhere I went in Manchester, and she couldn’t understand it.

He even had to explain to her that “ I was the heavyweight champion of the world and a lot of people had watched me and supported me. That was actually very special.”

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