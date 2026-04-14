He stars in At Home With The Furys, so who is Tyson’s nephew, John Boy Fury?

Tyson’s nephew, John Boy Fury stars in the new season of At Home With The Furys, but who actually is he? Let’s find out!

He’s already started a career in boxing

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Despite John Boy only being in his late teens, he’s already started his boxing career. His father is John Jnr, who’s the eldest of Tyson’s six brothers, with John Boy being his eldest son.

He made his debut into the world of heavyweight boxing this February, according to Box Rec.

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John Boy describes himself as a “legend in the making” and regularly posts pictures of himself training alongside Tyson Fury, with Tyson’s nephew also walking the red carpet for At Home With The Furys. As his father John Jnr isn’t in the world of boxing as a competitor so much himself, it makes sense that John Boy spends so much time with his uncle.

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During an interview, one of his other uncles described his strength, saying: “I’ve got a nephew there, and I’m telling you he hits harder than Joseph, Parker, Tyson, I’m telling you he’s hurt my hands today, he’s the hardest puncher I’ve ever seen in my life.”

John Boy was also introduced during an interview with boxer Ricky Gorman. John Boy is described as the “next gen” during the video, with Ricky describing him as an “incredible, incredible puncher.”

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John Boy had recently come back from a three month training camp in Thailand, and revealed that his plans for the future of his boxing career are to go “straight to the top and knock a few YouTubers out first, get paid a bit of money then earn a few titles.”

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