Revealed: ‘Secret’ real reason Mikey didn’t go to the tent on Netflix’s Temptation Island 

If you’ve finished watching Temptation Island season two, you’ll probably know that Mikey never went into the Temptation Haven tent, and now he’s finally revealed the “secret” reason why.

The Temptation Haven tent is basically a private, camera-free space in the villa. It’s meant for more intimate moments, but if someone goes in, a red light goes off in the other villa, warning their partner that something might be going on. So, it’s a pretty spicy addition to the show, but not exactly great for the couples.

A few contestants did end up using the tent, but Mikey wasn’t one of them. He came onto the show with his girlfriend of a year and a half, Sydney. When they first met in college, he described himself as a “player”, so their relationship didn’t exactly start off with loads of trust.

He previously told Tudum, “I hope to prove to Sydney and myself that I am not the same person I was in college. I want to show her that I am trustworthy and will always have her back.”

He also said he wasn’t tempted by people outside of their relationship anymore.

But during the show, things weren’t completely smooth. He did flirt a bit with India, who was part of his close group he called “the three amigas”. One comment he made about possibly falling in love didn’t sit well with Sydney when she saw it at the bonfire. And from that point on, their relationship was never really the same.

So, why didn’t Mikey go into the Temptation Haven tent?

During a TikTok live, he was asked exactly that. He replied, “Me and Sydney, we were on a family vacation the week before the show, and we both agreed that flirting was okay. Anything physical? No.”

Then he quickly realised what he’d just said and added, “Oh sorry, I just told you all that sh*t.”

At that point, Jack, who was with him on the live, jumped in and said, “You can’t do that.”

So, it sounds like it might’ve been something they weren’t really supposed to share. But at the same time, it does explain why Mikey never crossed that line during the show. He did flirt, as they had apparently agreed beforehand, but he never did anything physical.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.