Shelley shares the real reason she agreed to go on Love on the Spectrum

Shelley has shared the real reason she agreed to appear on Love on the Spectrum, and she hasn’t mentioned her boyfriend James within that. She actually opened up about her childhood in the UK, and how the show has “been so meaningful” to her as a result.

She wrote on her Medium blog: “That is one reason why being part of Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum US has been so meaningful. The show gave me a platform not only to share my story, but also to show that autistic people can live full, loving, and complex lives.

“Filming was not always easy; there were moments of vulnerability, when I opened up about my relationship, my insecurities, and my experiences of growing up without answers. Yet I knew that showing that reality could make a difference to someone watching.”

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She added: “Sharing my story is not always easy, but it feels important. I want to show that growing up undiagnosed does not define your limits. It can be painful and lonely, but with the right recognition and acceptance, it is possible to thrive.

“Most of all, I hope that by speaking openly, I can play a small part in changing how society understands autism. If my younger self could see me now, I hope she would feel comforted to know that her voice matters, and that she was never truly alone.”

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She explained how she was undiagnosed during her school years, and “never imagined that one day I would be sharing my story so openly.” Shelley wrote: “It was only as an adult that I finally received an autism diagnosis, and I was able to understand everything.”

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