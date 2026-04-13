Inside Dani’s difficult childhood and family life before Love on the Spectrum fame

Dani has become a favourite on Love on the Spectrum, but she had a tough childhood background growing up. Her father was homeless after he and her mum got divorced, and although we never get to meet him on the Netflix show, life was sadly difficult for her family.

She revealed her Dad was “lost among the homeless” and was raised by her aunt, Sandy Vielma, and uncle, Patrick Eidemiller. Her parents got divorced in 2010, with Dani since describing her father’s homelessness as “sad,” and has spoken out on the topic.

Dani wrote one December, “That is why once again this year, I will be out feeding the homeless this Christmas. If only he had gotten help,” seemingly referring to her father. She also said: “I really wish my own father would have gotten a diagnosis.”

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She said on the show: “I used to live with my parents, um, but it didn’t last that long. It’s a sad story.” Dani does seem to have a relationship with her mom Myrna, as she sometimes posts pictures with her on Facebook, but doesn’t appear to see her father.

Dani wrote a heartbreaking letter to her parents in 2016, which said: “If I could send a letter back in time to my parents, when they first realised I was different. Dear mom and dad, don’t see me through my deficits, see me through my strength first!”

Dani claimed that her aunt and uncle were able to put her dreams into motion and help her launch her animation company. “Sandy and Patrick noticed it all. They just noticed my gifts. So what they did is they help me get my company started,” she told Fails, Falls & F-Ups.

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