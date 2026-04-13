She had a whole spiritual journey before Temptation Island, so let’s meet Scarlett Bentley

Scarlett Bentley might have strutted onto Temptation Island looking like the ultimate confident bombshell, but her story goes way deeper than reality TV drama.

From intense personal growth and spiritual healing to building her own business and carving out a fitness lifestyle, she’s very much in her self-made, self-aware era.

If you thought she was just there for the chaos (and okay… there was chaos), think again. Scarlett’s journey before, during, and after the show is giving main-character energy with a side of reinvention, and we’re kind of obsessed.

She went on a full-on spiritual healing journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Bentley (@scarlettbentley)

Before stepping into the world of Temptation Island, Scarlett had already been doing some serious inner work. She’s been open about hitting a low point in her life and having to rebuild herself “from the inside out.”

That meant leaning into things like daily self-reflection, healing practices, and developing a stronger sense of self-awareness. It’s very “protect your peace” energy.

She’s said this period helped her feel more grounded and guided, something that definitely shaped how she handled the emotional rollercoaster of the show.

She wasn’t new to reality TV life

Plot twist: Temptation Island wasn’t Scarlett’s first brush with reality TV. She reportedly worked as a stewardess on Below Deck before her Temptation Island days.

That experience likely gave her a bit of a head start when it comes to being on camera and handling high-pressure environments.

If anything, it explains why she often came across as composed, even when things around her were, let’s be honest, spiralling.

Her relationship with Cole was messy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Bentley (@scarlettbentley)

Scarlett entered Temptation Island with Cole, and their relationship quickly became one of the most talked-about storylines of the season.

Things got complicated fast, with emotional moments, tough conversations, and decisions that didn’t always go the way we all expected. After the show, Scarlett admitted she had some regrets about how everything played out, but she’s also been pretty reflective about it all, per Cosmopolitan.

She’s spoken about learning from the experience rather than dwelling on it, which honestly feels very on-brand for her whole growth mindset.

She’s a businesswoman building her own brand

Away from reality TV, Scarlett is fully in her entrepreneur era. She founded her own company and has been building a brand around content creation, digital marketing, and lifestyle influence.

She’s very much part of that “women in business” wave, balancing aesthetics with actual strategy. Her social media makes it clear she’s not just about looking good; she’s about doing something with her platform.

Fitness is a huge part of her life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Bentley (@scarlettbentley)

Scarlett didn’t just wake up one day with that gym confidence, she’s put in the work. She’s shared that she only started seriously lifting weights in 2021, and it quickly became something she fell in love with.

Her approach is less about perfection and more about consistency. Show up, push through, and keep going seems to be her motto.

Her mindset shift changed everything

One of the biggest themes in Scarlett’s story is mindset. She’s talked about going from “living for the weekend” to being completely focused on her goals.

That shift didn’t just affect her career, it shaped how she approaches relationships, challenges, and even fame. It’s giving vision board, manifestation, and actually following through.

She’s still evolving

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Bentley (@scarlettbentley)

If there’s one thing Scarlett makes clear, it’s that she’s not a finished product. She’s openly said she still has “miles to go,” which feels refreshingly honest in a world where everyone pretends to have it all figured out.

Whether it’s her career, personal growth, or love life, she’s very much in-progress and that’s kind of what makes her so interesting to watch!

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.