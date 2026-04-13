She had her eyes on Jack, so meet the temptress Carter Erin on Netflix’s Temptation Island

She might have walked into Temptation Island saying she was there to have fun, but it didn’t take long before Carter Erin had her eyes firmly on Jack, so here’s who she actually is.

Carter works as a bartender and has been building a career in media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carter | Temptation Island S2 (@cartererin19)



Carter is 23 years old. According to her LinkedIn, she started off as a hostess and server, and eventually worked her way up to becoming a bartender at Oggis Pizza and Brewery Co in San Diego.

At the same time, she was studying journalism with a focus on public relations at San Diego State University, graduating in 2025.

She also took on extra roles, like working as a social media chair for the Society for Human Resource Management, where she created content, filmed videos, and covered events.

She’s also getting into content creation

Carter is also active on social media and has been growing her presence as a content creator. She’s built up thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok, and a smaller but growing YouTube channel.

Her content is pretty simple and relatable, getting ready, going out, vlogging her life, and just showing what her day-to-day looks like in California. She’s also worked with brands and even done some modelling for ads and videos.

She’s all about enjoying life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carter | Temptation Island S2 (@cartererin19)



From her socials, it’s pretty obvious that Carter is someone who likes to live in the moment. She’s into going out, meeting new people, and trying new things, but at the same time, she seems quite focused and driven when it comes to her career.

Even though she shares a lot online, she still keeps parts of her personal life private, especially when it comes to family and close relationships.

But why did she join Temptation Island?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carter | Temptation Island S2 (@cartererin19)



Carter didn’t try to hide what she wanted from the experience. She told Tudum, “I’m here to have fun, flirt a little, and enjoy every second … and if I happen to find a real connection (or two or three), I’m definitely not mad at it.”

She also made it clear early on that she goes after what she wants and isn’t afraid to say how she feels. At the same time, she said she wasn’t there to ruin strong relationships, but more to “expose the weak ones.”

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