The Desi Bling cast are absurdly rich, so here’s how they all made their whopping net worths

Naturally, people have one question: How on earth did these people get THIS rich?

From billion-dollar business empires to viral Bollywood hits and influencer money that honestly needs investigating, here’s how the cast of Desi Bling built their jaw-dropping fortunes.

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon

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At first glance, Stebin Ben’s life looks like one long luxury Instagram reel. Supercars? Tick. Massive celebrity wedding? Tick. Living lavishly in Dubai? Obviously.

But unlike some reality TV stars who simply inherited family fortunes, Stebin actually built his wealth through music. The singer exploded onto the Bollywood scene after his breakthrough in 2021, when Thoda Thoda Pyaar featuring Sidharth Malhotra became the most-streamed Hindi song of the year.

Then came Sahiba, which went viral and topped Spotify India charts, catapulting him from playback singer to full-blown music sensation. Between streaming royalties, live performances, brand deals and Bollywood collaborations, Stebin’s bank account clearly had a better 2021 than the rest of us combined.

His wife, actor and entrepreneur Nupur Sanon, is hardly struggling either. Alongside her acting work, she’s also made money through her fashion label, Label NoBo. Together, they’re basically a walking power couple with matching luxury lifestyles.

Rizwan Sajan

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Long before the billionaire lifestyle, Rizwan grew up in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area in a lower-middle-class household. After his father died unexpectedly, Rizwan reportedly had to leave school at just 16 to financially support his family.

Fast-forward to the early 1990s and he moved to Dubai with almost nothing, before launching a tiny trading business from scratch. That business eventually became the Danube Group, now one of the Middle East’s biggest construction and real estate empires.

Today, the company operates across multiple countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, India and even Canada. Not bad for someone who literally started from the bottom.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

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Reality TV relationships usually last about as long as a Love Island situationship. But somehow, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are still going strong years after Bigg Boss 15, and their joint empire is thriving.

Tejasswi was already a successful TV actress before entering the Bigg Boss house, but the show launched her into a completely different level of fame. Suddenly she was everywhere, TV serials, endorsements, social media campaigns and reality TV appearances.

Karan, meanwhile, had already built a solid television career through acting and hosting gigs. Combined, the pair are reportedly worth around £5.8 million, proving that reality TV romance can occasionally be financially productive.

Satish and Tabinda Sanpal

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If Desi Bling had a king and queen of extreme wealth, it would probably be Satish and Tabinda Sanpal.

Satish Sanpal is the founder and chairman of ANAX Holdings, which stretches across real estate, hospitality and finance, aka three industries where people casually become obscenely rich.

Originally from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, Satish now lives in the Burj Khalifa because apparently regular millionaire penthouses simply weren’t dramatic enough. And the numbers attached to this couple are honestly ridiculous. Reports estimate their combined net worth at over $1.5 billion, yes, BILLION. At this point, they’re not even operating in the same financial universe as normal people.

Pamela Serena

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Pamela Serena’s wealth story is basically beauty queen meets global luxury lifestyle.

Born in the UK to Indian parents, she went on to become Ms UAE World and later built a successful career through beauty pageants, public appearances and luxury brand partnerships.

She’s also served as a United Nations Peace Ambassador, adding an extra layer of glamour to an already very glamorous CV.

Pamela has been based in the UAE since 2012 and reportedly has a net worth somewhere between $1.5 million and $3 million, which, while lower than some of the show’s billionaires, is still enough to fund a lifestyle most people only experience through TikTok.

Lailli and Alizey Mirza

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Lailli and Alizey have built their fame and fortune through social media, luxury brand collaborations and their hugely successful YouTube channel. Their content revolves around fashion, beauty and ultra-glam Dubai living, which turns out to be extremely profitable when millions of people watch it.

Their mother, Mona Mirza, founded Biolite Clinic, one of Dubai’s best-known aesthetics clinics. So yes, wealth, beauty and business success are basically the family brand at this point.

While exact figures are a little mysterious, reports estimate each twin could be worth around $10 million individually. Not together. Individually. Imagine being worth eight figures because you mastered luxury influencing.

Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh

Dyuti Parruck, also known as “Mr Golden Visa”, has turned Dubai entrepreneurship into a money-making machine.

He’s the CEO of Decisive Zone, a consultancy firm that helps entrepreneurs set up businesses in Dubai across multiple industries. Considering Dubai’s obsession with luxury startups and wealthy investors, it’s probably one of the smartest businesses you could possibly run there.

His wife, Iryna Kinakh, joins him on the show as part of yet another ultra-glam couple dynamic Netflix clearly cannot get enough of.

Dyuti’s estimated net worth sits at around $20 million, proving there’s serious money to be made from helping rich people become even richer.

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