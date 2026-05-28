‘I knew I shouldn’t have kids with that person’: Olivia Plath reveals she had two abortions

*** Warning: Topics of abortion and miscarriage mentioned below ***

Olivia Plath has revealed she had two abortions during a previous relationship, just three months after finalising her divorce from Ethan. There’s been a lot of drama among the Welcome to Plathville cast recently, including Olivia speaking about Ethan’s ex-girlfriend, Teegan.

She was open about having a miscarriage on the TLC show and said: “When I went through a miscarriage, I felt really alone because I was glad. I felt like I was wrong for feeling that way and I wish I’d had more people to talk to who could’ve had a different perspective.”

Olivia previously used birth control, but went off of it after not feeling like herself. It was then that she got pregnant and subsequently had a miscarriage. “I tried and I felt awful. My hormones were like, up and down and I got so moody. So I decided to go off it,” Olivia said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Marie Plath (@oliviamarieplath)

She shared in a recent Instagram video that she has had two abortions using mifepristone, amid debates over nationwide access to the drug, and “doesn’t regret hers.” Mifepristone, according to the Mayo Clinic, is used with misoprostol to terminate pregnancies.

“This is probably also a good time to mention something that I’ve not talked about a lot publicly, but I’ve actually had two abortions, and for each of those I took mifepristone,” Olivia said. “Having an abortion is a decision I’ve never regretted, truly.”

She added: “I knew I was not ready to be a parent. I never should have kids with that person. Every woman deserves that support and that autonomy over her own body. I’m really thankful for therapy now, and I always told myself I was never going to repeat that life.”

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