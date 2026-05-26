Ethan Plath’s ex-wife Olivia claims Teegan’s baby daddy contacted her with big concerns

Olivia Plath, known as Ethan‘s ex-wife, has claimed that Teegan Nichols‘ baby daddy contacted her over safety concerns. It’s all a bit confusing, but loads of Welcome to Plathville drama has recently erupted because Teegan and Ethan broke up, and she moved on.

We saw the chaos that exploded after Olivia and Ethan decided to get a divorce, and now Olivia has put her two pence in. So Ethan’s now-ex-girlfriend, Teegan, co-parents her child with the toddler’s father, who is now in a new relationship, and they apparently reached out.

Olivia told The Sarah Fraser Show: “I heard they’re [Teegan and Ethan] are not [together]. I heard they broke up, got back together, and broke up again. Okay, I’m going to say this, and then I feel like I have to put a disclaimer or qualifier on this. I don’t know.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teegan Nichols (@teegan.nichols)

“I told someone that Teegan’s child’s Dad and his fiance reached out to me, and that is true. They reached out to me because they had seen videos I had posted online about Ethan, and were like, ‘Hey, we’re concerned about the daughter,’ like, Teegan’s kid,” Olivia added.

She claimed they told her at the time, ‘We’re concerned with joint custody about her being around Ethan. What can you tell us about him beyond what you’ve put online?’ I gave them my honest two cents, I told them what I experienced in my relationship.”

Olivia then continued: “If he’s changed, I wouldn’t know because I’m not with him anymore, I’m just giving my honest account of what happened, and they said, ‘Thank you, we’re going to think over this,’ and I’ve not talked to him since. It was one encounter.”

Reality Shrine contacted Teegan and Ethan for comment and did not receive a response.

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