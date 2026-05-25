Perfect Match cast drama explodes as Alison slams Yamen as ‘self centred’ and ‘performative’

It seems the simmering tensions between the Perfect Match cast members is all coming to a head after Alison slammed her co-stars Jimmy Presnell and Yamen Sanders.

Alison didn’t hold back about her true thoughts on either men during an interview on AD Smith’s podcast, What’s the Reality? She dragged Yamen as being “self centred” and performative, adding that Jimmy was “playing too many f*cking games.”

Her feelings about Yamen came to light when AD asked how she knew she wasn’t going to have a romantic connection with him. Alison replied: “I think Yamen’s attractive. I thought he was a really good kisser. We definitely like made out a lot that first night. But other than that, I don’t mean to sound mean when I say this, but I just didn’t really think there was much substance to build off there with him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Cruz (@natcruzzz)



She continued: “He was so dismissive of literally everything that I would say and do… Behind closed doors, I just thought he was very honestly self-centered, and he seemed like he was there to just like get his bag and get some more clout.

“He’s so performative in front of the camera just presenting himself like he’s this phenomenal guy. I think genuinely he was putting on an act the entire time. I don’t think he gave a sh*t about anybody.”

She also went into more detail about his “disrespectful” and “hurtful” decision to go on Love Island, where he met his now girlfriend Whitney Adebayo. Alison commented: “We have, like, two rules to follow. Don’t go on another dating show before this one comes out, and don’t post about your current relationship status until after the show is aired because people want to like be able to learn what’s going to happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Rich (@kaylarichart)



But Yamen wasn’t the only guy to catch some shade, as Alison also dragged Jimmy Presnell, saying: “I think Jimmy was playing too many f*cking games,” she said. “He kept saying, ‘I’m playing the game. I’m playing the game.’ What game are you playing, Jimmy? You were playing with people’s feelings.”

Messy stuff.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.