The Love Is Blind: Poland reunion has dramatically revealed which couples are still together

The Love Is Blind: Poland reunion is finally upon us one year after filming, so here’s which couples are actually still together and married! You might be surprised by the answers, but luckily you can put the tissues away!

Marta and Damian – Yes

Despite everything that viewers might have thought about these two, Damian and Marta are actually one of the couples who are still married and together one year after Love Is Blind: Poland, as revealed during the reunion. The pair were sadly not able to attend the reunion but sent in a series of videos of them looking very loved up with their two dogs. The two are even building their own home together, with one of the foundation bricks having been inscribed.

Daria and Filip – Yes

Daria and Filip are also still together after Love Is Blind: Poland, however the two were very open about how difficult things have been. Daria admitted that there were moments that they were at their “breaking point” after the show due to difficult personal issues that arose.

Daria suffered from some serious health complications, and Filip sadly revealed that one of his close friends passed away in India three months ago. But despite everything, the two feel like having faced all those hardships together that it’s only proved they’re “meant to be together” and they know they need to “put in the work.”

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