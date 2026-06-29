Meet the mechanical engineer and actor, Franco Raad on Love is Blind: Argentina season two

Franco Elias Raad is on season two of Love is Blind: Argentina and he’s one of the hopeful contestants to find a meaningful connection in the pods. There’s not much information out there about him, so here’s everything we know about Franco Raad from season two of Love is Blind: Argentina.

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He was in university from 2012-2018 at the Universidad Nacional de Lomas de Zamora in Buenos Aires, Argentina where he studied mechanical engineering. According to his LinkedIn bio, Franco has more than seven years of experience in sales and team management. He currently works as a Sales Representative at Creminox a “company that shares my passion for offering exceptional service and effective solutions to customers.”

In his current role he “contributes to the implementation of commercial strategies, account management and the acquisition of new customers.” The role is based in Argentina.

He was a franchise owner for RADCO AR a “multinational company, dedicated to marketing white goods.” He was “in charge of managing everything related to the sales force.” He stayed in this role from 2019 until January 2026.

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According to his Instagram bio, he’s an actor on top of his mechanical engineering work. Outside of his professional life, Franco knows Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Franco’s multitalented and very dedicated to be able to juggle so many passions and hobbies on top of a full-time job and other responsibilities.

He also clearly has a romantic side. Enough to sign up to Netflix’s most emotionally intense social experiments. He’s dedicated enough to spend 10 days intensively dating without ever seeing the other person and is prepared to get down on one knee at the end. Whether Franco finds his match this season remains to be seen. But, his drive and ambition suggest he approaches love the same way he approaches business. All in.

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