These are all the most outrageous requests from families on Million Dollar Nannies

Hulu’s Million Dollar Nannies gives an inside look into elite nannying for the world’s richest families. It’s no surprise that they would have some outrageous requests and demands. Here are some of the wildest requests from season one of Million Dollar Nannies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maybe: Leah Barrs (@leahbarrs)

Leah Barrs, who once nannied for the Kardashian-Jenner’s, says the craziest request she’s ever received was to come on a family vacation to Europe with only 24 hours of notice. She was also asked by her nanny family to fire their nail technician. Leah ultimately turned down the ask because she believed it crossed the line.

On the show, Jack McCann’s craziest request actually made it onto the show. When doing a trial working period for the influencers “Our 3 Dads,” he was asked to spray tan them.

Perhaps one of the most absurd requests that received backlash online following the show’s premiere, was also from the Guiribitey family. Sydney Siegel’s craziest request came from then and was featured on the show. During an interview with the family, she was asked to use Louis Vuitton-branded chopsticks. The set retails for $675 online. That’s a seriously bougie request.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Guiribitey (@camilaguiribitey)

Camila, the mother of the Guiribitey’s, explained that the reason for using chopsticks is “because I don’t want them [nannies] to be touching food,” she told Reality Shrine in an exclusive interview.

Their rules also involved telling the ladies looking after their kids to wear white scrubs and have clear nails. “When nannies wear white uniforms, they can’t hide anything from me. I can see if the baby has vomitied,” Camila explained. Which honestly is valid. The nannies for “The G’s” are also expected to sing all lullabies with “precision,” “match the family’s daily aura,” and send a text every 20 minutes.

These elite nannies are expected to really go above and beyond. With all of the perks from the job and high-profile clients, it’s to be expected.

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