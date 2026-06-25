Taty and Camila Guiribitey respond to backlash on their extreme rules, from scrubs to nails

EXCLUSIVE: Taty and Camila Guiribitey sat down with Reality Shrine to finally respond to backlash about their strict rules for nannies. During Million Dollar Nannies, their rules involved telling the ladies looking after their kids to wear white scrubs and have clear nails.

Camila recently told us: “I have two little girls, who are three going on 13. They always say, ‘Mummy, I want pink or red or orange nails.’ I don’t want them to have that around because they are little, not yet. I feel very strongly about uniforms as well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Guiribitey (@camilaguiribitey)

“When nannies wear white uniforms, they can’t hide anything from me. I can see if the baby has vomited. I also like their hair back in a ponytail. People are also asking about the chopstick, which is because I don’t want them [nannies] to be touching food,” Camila added.

People asked, ‘Why not have them use a fork?’ Like I said, all their food is Instagram-worthy, with little hearts. With a fork, it gets destroyed, so it’s better to do it with a chopstick. Everything has a reason, I’m not crazy. People think it’s all for show, it’s real.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taty Guiribitey (@la_mamilover)

Taty added: “It’s our real lives. Sydney is great, we were scared at first, but she is a great nanny. We have a very good relationship. We wish Leah the best with life and with the agency. As a person, we like her, we just don’t think she was honest with us.”

“We want to show we can be successful, as we’re the first Cuban family on a reality show. I’m proud of that. We give the people everything. We support many foundations focused on education and health,” Taty, whose family is worth over $500 million, shared.

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