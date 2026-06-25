All the most shocking reasons DCC squad members have been brutally axed over the years

Over the years numerous members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been axed from the show for various reasons, some a lot more shocking than others! Let’s have a look at some of the most dramatic!

Holly Powell and Jenna Jackson

This scandal happened during filming for season 12 of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team. Holly and Jenna were discovered to have been going out clubbing and “fraternising” with Dallas Cowboys players, which was strictly against the rules.

At the time Holly wasn’t yet 21, meaning she was also drinking whilst underage. As a result Jenna was stripped of her position as the point of the triangle, whilst Holly was confronted by Kelli and ultimately decided to resign from DCC. At the time viewers felt frustrated that the football players faced zero repercussions for their behaviour around the cheerleaders.

Hannah Anderson and Brennan Ashley

During the pandemic both Hannah and Brennan expressed their concerns about safety protocols and how the pandemic was being managed within the training group. Veteran Hannah and Brennan were both cut shortly afterwards, with the pair posting on Instagram about how they didn’t agree with the decision.

Brennan wrote in an Instagram post: “I’ve always said I wouldn’t change how I made the team for anything. If my story of perseverance can impact one child or person’s life, it was all worth it. I feel the same way about how my DCC journey ended. It’s not ideal. I don’t agree.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.