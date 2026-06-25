What Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders looked like before fame, because the transformations are real

From Reece to Kleine, several of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been on the team for years. They’ve dedicated a lot of their teenage and now adult lives to the infamous and strenuous training schedule, but just what did they look like before fame?

Reece

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reece Weaver (@reece_christinee)

Reece doesn’t look that different to be honest, but this photo (above) is how she looked in March 2017. She’s been with Will since then, because they met back at high school, and has lots of old photos of her competing in pageants, such as for Miss Jacksonville Teen.

Kleine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kleine Powell (@kleinepowell)

Kleine looks super different and used to wear glasses more often. She has pictures with her now-husband, Luc Powell, who looks fairly similar to how he does now, while Kleine’s hair is a lot darker than the blonde tresses she has while competing with DCC.

Jenna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Waller (@jennawaller_)

Jenna was just voted Rookie of the Year for DCC, and looking back at her old snaps, she’s always been very natural. Obviously, she’s required to look a lot more glamorous while she’s part of the team, and her hair just looks a fair bit longer than it was a few years ago!

Faith

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAITH WARD (@flexi_faith)

The ponytail was truly still in full swing years ago, but Faith looks significantly different now. The main difference is that she’s become more ripped, and that’s likely down to training for DCC a lot. It also looks like her hair has thickened out a lot!

Brenley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brenley herrera (@brenleyherrera)

Brenley went to her prom in 2021, and looked pretty different compared to now. The main thing she’s changed about her appearance is that she now regularly gets lash extensions done, which she went viral for getting in a series of TikTok videos.

Madeline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddy Unger (@madelineunger)

Madeline looks wildly different, and a big part of that is being on a major hair journey. She’s always been a cheerleader, even before fame, having danced for Millard West Dance Team and Husker Nation. Madeline also regularly gets Hydra facials done.

Emily

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Awbrey (@emilyawbrey)

Emily doesn’t have a lot of old pictures, but the ones she does have are from 2020, where she took part in a photoshoot. She looks really different, which is mainly down to having blonde hair, whereas nowadays she has dark locks and has a totally different vibe.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.