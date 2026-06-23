Why Megan, Madeline, Lea and Kleine all left DCC, and where they are now

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders just dropped on Netflix, and while we’re busy obsessing over the rookies and the drama, it’s also time to say goodbye to four favourites. Megan McElaney, Madeline Salter, Lea Tunnell, and Kleine Powell all moved on from the squad at the end of season three. And honestly? They’re thriving. So here’s why Megan, Madeline, Lea, and Kleine left and where they are now.

Megan McElaney

After five seasons with the DCC, Megan retired at the end of the 2025-2026 NFL season. She went out on top earning Veteran of the Year and serving as a group leader. Since hanging up her uniform, she launched the Side Kicks Podcast with her brother Sean, a professional dancer at Radio City Music Hall. They dish on all things dance and their career highs and lows. With a million followers on Instagram and a bridal makeup side hustle, she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Madeline Salter

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A true DCC legacy, her mother Shannon was a Cowboys cheerleader in the 1980s and her father was a longtime Cowboys cinematographer. Madeline was on the squad for five seasons, joining in 2021. She got engaged to a sports card investor Joe McBride in a surprise proposal outside Hotel Driver in Fort Worth in April.

Lea Tunnell

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Lea is worth an estimated 150,000 dollars and has been building her influencer career through brand partnerships alongside her DCC work. She’s also a florist on the side. With her warm personality and dedicated fanbase, her next chapter is one to watch.

Kleine Powell

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Since her Netflix debut, Kleine has leaned fully into content creation, posting new videos on her YouTube channel every Thursday. She also works as a digital media specialist and freelance photographer. She’s married to Luc Powell, and they have two cats named Pooch and Momo. Honestly her life sounds incredibly peaceful after years of Kelli and Judy scrutiny.

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