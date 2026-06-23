Here’s everything we know about Love Island USA season eight’s newest bombshell Sydney Eugene

We have a new group of islanders entering the villa on Love Island USA season eight, and Sydney Eugene is shaking things up in Casa Amor. She’s joining five other bombshells trying to make new connections with the islanders and potentially break up some couples. Messy. While we don’t know much about Sydney, we’ve done the digging on her Instagram to find out more about Love Island USA season eight’s newest arrival.

Sydney’s a 25-year-old from Naples, Florida. She’s a proud graduate of Florida Southern College, having graduated in 2023. From there, she went into healthcare and became a medical assistant working in cardiology. We love a woman in healthcare.

According to her Instagram, she loves a country music lover, having been to a Keith Urban concert back in 2024. She’s no stranger to a cowboy hat either, especially a hot pink one.

She’s a true Florida girl too, posting multiple beach bikini Instagram pictures. So she should feel right at home in the villa in Fiji.

Casa Amor started on Sunday, June 21, and lasts a week. So Sydney will have a couple days to try to form a connection with one of the boys. Six other boys will have a chance to try to make a connection with one of the current girls, before they both reunite in a week. Leading up to Casa Amor, couples have started to get more serious. Hopefully the bombshells will bring the heat and more importantly, the drama.

Entering Casa Amor as one of the newest bombshells, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how Sydney’s Love Island USA journey goes. Hopefully she’ll shake things up and find a true connection. Or at least give us some good TV.

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