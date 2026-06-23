Inside The McBee Dynasty family net worth, whose farm has been hit by serious legal troubles

The McBee Dynasty family net worth has always been talked about, especially because the patriarch of the farm is Steve McBee Sr. He went to prison on major fraud charges, and as a result, people are wondering exactly how much the family actually makes.

McBee Dynasty net worth

They’re real American cowboys, with their Missouri farm bringing in a large sum of their income. They run McBee Farm & Cattle Co., but it operates heavily in the red. Patriarch Steve McBee Sr. and his sons run the operation, which has been severely leveraged over time.

The farm has been carrying a massive debt load estimated upwards of $60 million to $70 million, as reported by Cowboys & Indians Magazine. Steve and the farm’s CFO Galyna Saltkovska have set their sights on completing a major capital deal worth over $100 million.

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To put it simply, they do not have a positive net worth. The operation’s liabilities, including operational costs, legal restitution, and outstanding loans, heavily outweigh its liquid assets, and in 2025, defaulted on a $1.3 million bank loan before Steve’s sentencing.

This could make their business a billion-dollar enterprise, but for now, they’re in debt. During the first season, we saw them get stressed over the impending $6 million payment. A while later, Steve pleaded guilty to a multi-million-dollar federal crop insurance fraud case.

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The case stemmed from falsified crop reports made to the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation. The 16,000-acre farm operation in Gallatin, Missouri, defaulted on major agricultural and bank loans, placing immense pressure on the sons to restructure operations.

To avoid liquidation and secure multi-million dollar debts, the family has actively sold off assets, such as a Tennessee property they owned, and explored major venture capital deals to keep the farming operation afloat. It’s not exactly been easy for Steve’s three sons.

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