Kyle Greene’s ex claims he told her he was moving to Chicago two days before entering Love Island USA

Kyle Greene is one of the new bombshells appearing in Casa Amor this season of Love Island USA, and it’s taken about two seconds for his ex girlfriend to pipe up and make some juicy claims about his behaviour.

Whilst Kyle doesn’t have any pictures of him with his ex girlfriend Maddie Weis on his Instagram, there are some signs that do additionally seem to confirm they were together. Most notable of which is the fact that Maddie’s golden retriever, Banks, has a story highlight on both Kyle and her Instagram pages. It also seems that Kyle also went to Tampa University, where Maddie also attended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Greene (@kylegreeneee)



Whilst Kyle Greene will be making his dramatic entrance into the Love Island USA Casa Amor villa tonight, it seems the drama has already kicked off between him and Maddie.

Ahead of tonight’s episode she posted on her story: “If everyone didn’t already know. KYLE GREENE my ex since a month ago that I live with that I was with for three and a half years IS THE NEW BOMBSHELL ON LOVE ISLAND tonight so please don’t text me about it.”

Love island and casting bum ass men. Why is the casa boy already getting exposed..#LoveislandUSA pic.twitter.com/NWkfUmqCBD — M_ttamara (@m_ttamara) June 22, 2026



She continued: “And btw just so everyone knows this was is TWO DAYS BEFORE HE WENT ON LOLLLLLLLLLLL. Told me he moved to Chicago to make some money so he can be better and get his ‘family’ back.

“And I’ve been paying his rent for six months because he didn’t have money and said he was going to work in Chicago to pay me back and goes on a dating show. Like you don’t have a job. Anyone’s wanna take any guesses as to what he’s gonna say his job is?? Because he doesn’t have one.” Messy messy stuff.

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