Wait, so who is Alannah Keyser, the controversial Love Island USA season eight cast member?

Alannah Keyser is one of the recent bombshells who’s just entered the villa for Love Island USA season eight. Specifically brought in during Casa Amour, she’s one of the six girls brought in to shake things up in the villa and test connections. So, here’s everything we know about Alannah from Love Island USA season eight.

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Alannah is a 21-year-old from Miami, Florida but made the move to the west coast to Los Angeles, California where she goes to USC film school. She’s a social media personality and TikTok creator with over 306,000 followers on TikTok and almost 10 million likes. She primarily posts videos of her lip-syncing and dancing. One of her TikTok videos has almost 14.3 million views.

Her earliest TikTok was posted in 2023, but she only has less than 90 videos posted. Kind of wild that her she’s become TikTok famous with so little videos. She also has the Colombian and French flag in both her Instagram and TikTok bios, so she’s proud of her heritage.

She’s recently faced backlash fter a video of her allegedly saying a slur resurfaced after she first entered the villa last night. A 10 second video from her Snapchat account was posted to X last night following a night out she had in Miami. In the clip she’s seen singing along to a song whilst using the N-word whilst at what appears to be an afterparty. Whilst the video has not been confirmed by Alannah herself, the woman in the video looks like her, with her writing the caption on the video, “Alannah’s Friday in Miami.”

According to her LinkedIn, she’s attended two universities. Santa Monica College in California and the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, studying film, cinema, and video studies. Impressive.

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She’s also been a model since 2016, having been signed to various agencies including LA Models and Next Models Management. Alannah also worked at World of Kids Talent for four years. Based in south Florida, it’s a modelling and acting agency where she “achieved recognition as an actress by booking a variety of nationally aired AD campaigns.”

She then interned at Pressman Film for eight months in 2024 and 2025. is a film company that “focuses on supporting artists in creating bold, daring, and iconic films that celebrate the spirit of independent cinema.”

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