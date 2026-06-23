Meet Jaiden, Love Island USA season eight’s most dangerous Casa Amor girl

Casa Amor has officially arrived for Love Island USA season eight. Jaiden Bacciocco is the latest bombshell to step into the Love Island USA villa during Casa Amor. We’ve done the digging and here’s everything we could find out.

The 22-year-old is from Newbury Park, California and she just graduated from Arizona State University in May. She’s fresh out of college and still figuring life out, so she’s clearly not done making bold decisions. I mean joining the Love Island USA villa straight after graduation? She’s here to have a summer of fun.

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According to her LinkedIn, her bio says: “I am a senior at Arizona State University graduating in May with a major in Business Communications and a minor in Marketing. I am passionate about brand storytelling, social media strategy, and building meaningful connections between companies and their audiences.” As a business major, she’s no stranger to making hard decisions and being cut throat. So I guess we’ll see how that plays out in Casa Amor.

The girls back in the OG villa got front-row seats to all of it via a live video feed on a giant screen. Which is perhaps the most unhinged thing the show has ever done. She’s notably the third blond in the villa, and Caleb is already having the time of his life. Some of the couples have been getting more serious, so this is Jaiden’s chance to really stir things up. Casa girls usually get a bad rap, but maybe she’ll come out coupled up. We still have an entire week of Casa left, so hopefully Jaiden is here to make some serious moves with the boys.

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