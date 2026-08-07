Perez Hilton reveals he apologised to Khloé Kardashian after years of bullying her

Blogger Perez Hilton opened up about making amends with Khloe Kardashian in an interview that has resurfaced after his recent hospitalisation.

Earlier this week, Perez Hilton sparked concern after a graphic TikTok live where the celebrity blogger was seen harming himself. The police were called, and he’s now recovering in the hospital, according to his family.

Before his hospitalisation, Perez went on the Hang Out With Sean Hannity podcast where he spoke about making amends. The episode was recorded on July 14, but it aired yesterday on August 6.

“I’ve made amends, or tried to, with a lot of people,” Perez said, adding that he reached out to them privately.

“I reached out to Khloé Kardashian, and she responded back,” he added. “She was very kind. Some people don’t respond back, and that’s fine.”

Khloé was just one celebrity on his list of people he wanted to make amends with, as he also tried to say sorry to Britney Spears.

As for why he needed to make amends with Khloé? His past work as a controversial pop culture commentator. He basically pioneered celebrity gossip blogging in the early 2000s, and he’s had a LOT to say over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Perez built much of his career on blunt, often mean-spirited commentary about celebrities, including Khloé.

In 2010, Perez asked Khloé to film an anti-bullying PSA, and she agreed. But she used the moment to call out Perez directly. “Perez Hilton asked me himself to do this video and he’s doing such an amazing thing by getting all these celebrities to speak up to people, but, for me, Perez has been my personal bully.”

She elaborated that while he could be “charming and funny” in person, his website, now PerezHilton.com, used to insult her and even call her slurs.

He responded by publishing a blog post titled Khloé Kardashian Got It So Wrong! and pushed back on her characterisation of him. He maintained that celebrity criticism “comes with the career of fame.”

Sean Hannity addressed Perez’s past of “mocking celebrities’ bodies and appearances and speculating about their sexuality” and asked why he’s stopped creating that content recently.

“I realised I could still be funny, but I didn’t have to be so cheap, and I didn’t have to be so cruel,” Perez explained. “It was cruel. It’s something that I carry with me.”

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