Khloe Kardashian slammed after admitting to getting her cats declawed, leaving them ‘miserable’

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of “animal cruelty” after she admitted her regret over getting her two cats declawed, leaving them “miserable” and no longer allowed to go outside.

She got her two cats, Grey Kitty and Baby Kitty for her daughter True, and admitted on her podcast that she was “misadvised” about getting them declawed.

Getting cats declawed involves a surgical amputation of the first joint of each toe, which can cause long-term pain, and is strongly advised against by veterinarians and is banned in multiple states.

Khloe explained that her cats are miserable after the procedure, saying: “I was really misadvised about getting my cats declawed. I’ve never owned cats before. I didn’t even know that was a thing. I feel really, really terrible that I did go in this direction.

“My cats wear Air Tags, like they’re not allowed to even go near a door. I’m so afraid if they get out, because they have no way to defend themselves. They’ve lost their protection tools, so it makes me sad.”

The American Veterinary Medical Association “strongly discourages” veterinarians from performing surgical procedures “intended to prevent the normal use of the animal’s claws that is not medically necessary.” Declawing is currently banned in California, New York, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

Khloe also spoke about her two cats not getting along when she initially introduced them. She got Grey Kitty first, who she described as a “saint of a cat” before getting Baby Kitty. However, when the two were introduced it stressed Grey Kitty out so much that she “started peeing on one of the beds to tell us that she hates us and she’s pissed that we have another cat.”

She started using a pheromone collar to try and destress Grey Kitty, but later found out that Baby Kitty then also started peeing on the beds.

Khloe continued: “I had to put cameras to see which cat was doing it. I found it was Baby Kitty. Grey Kitty is back to being an angel, and now I have Baby Kitty, who’s a demon right now.”

She also explained that she was so desperate she even saw a pet psychic who told her that the cats were mad at her that she didn’t have more pink things for them in the house. Khloe recalled: “When it came to the cats, she was like, ‘You need to get a pink litter box. The reason why she’s mad is because you don’t have pink.’ Like, it was very strange things. I was like, “Yeah, man, I’m not doing all that.’ So I didn’t think she was real.”

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