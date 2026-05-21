Here’s what Survivor’s Aubrey Bracco has been up to since winning the $2million cash prize

Audrey Bracco has only gone and bagged $50 million into her bank account after winning Survivor! She’s made history as the winner of the 50th season, and as a hardcore game player, mother and wife, Audrey has certainly kept herself busy since filming in June 2025.

It’s been almost a year since filming, and she’s been busy enjoying time with family. Aubrey has also been receiving packages, such as lobster, and doing lots of running as part of a run club in Boston. She’s also hung out a lot with her Survivor family in the last few months.

She spent a decade studying the show, which is why she’s reached four finals, and now finally won! Aubrey told The Morning Show CA: “I fully digested all of those lessons. I’m more grounded, I trust myself more, and I see how things play out. $2 million is where it’s at!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dalton Ross (@thedaltonross)

During this season, Aubrey has attended multiple watch parties to meet viewers – and surprising many of them! She’s also made candy salad with her co-stars, and to be honest, not doing anything super bougie, despite winning that huge amount of money on the show.

She’s been hanging out in the snow, as per usual, at Ice Castles Woodstock. Aubrey has also paid the Survivor Ultimate Fan Cafe a visit, and told Parade: “I’ve done a lot of work. There might be tears; I’ve cried on the producers already. But there’s a lot of fire there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garima Verma (@gverma)

She’s been focused on a new career and family since the show, and works as an independent marketing consultant and business owner. She transitioned to running her own marketing business to work remotely, so having that extra dollar in the bank definitely helps!

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.