Are Marta and Damian still together after Love Is Blind: Poland? Here’s what they’ve both said

Are Marta and Damian still together after Love Is Blind: Poland? Well, all signs point to yes, and these two might be the most chaotic-successful couple Netflix accidentally created.

Despite that underwear scandal and Damian’s wildly unfiltered humour, the pair somehow made it down the aisle and actually got married in the finale. And now, people are convinced they’re still very much together after spotting a series of very telling clues online.

Since filming wrapped, Marta has been booked and busy running her nail business, Marta Frynmer Nails, while also posting about how intense the whole experience has been. Reflecting on watching herself back, she admitted on Instagram: “It’s hard to describe it, to see yourself through the eyes of an editor, yet the feelings on the screen are very vivid.”

She also hinted there was way more romance between them than Netflix showed us, saying: “For me, our story was much more romantic. Many scenes and threads are missing. Like a date with a telescope under the stars.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marta Frymer (@martafrymer)

Marta also defended Damian’s humour after viewers questioned some of his comments. She explained: “For me, jokes and pranks made up about 15 per cent of Damian’s personality. What was acceptable in the context of the whole was acceptable, and when the line was crossed, we talked about it.”

She’s also remained close with the women from the cast, especially Malika, and has spent time holidaying in Italy and Spain since filming ended.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Damian explained his accent sounds unusual because he lived in Malta for 12 to 13 years and spent a year in England. Apparently people constantly compliment him for “speaking Polish so well,” which he says makes him feel simultaneously patriotic and offended.

He also revealed he was doing stand-up comedy before Love Is Blind but paused it during the show, and he’s still undecided about returning to it. Damian also joked that he’s only had Instagram for two weeks and mostly posts old memes “like a grandpa.” He’s stayed close with the rest of the cast too, regularly posting with them after filming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Gawron- standup (@damiangawron_)

But the biggest clue Marta and Damian are still together? People noticed the pair appear to have registered a business using a double-barrelled version of each other’s surnames, which is either the most romantic thing imaginable or the most committed soft launch in Netflix history.

And if that wasn’t enough, Marta has also been openly discussing wanting children on Instagram, talking about pregnancy and even baby names, strongly suggesting the relationship is still very serious behind the scenes.

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