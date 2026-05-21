Alexa reveals the exact moment she knew she had to divorce Brennon after Love Is Blind

Alexa Lemieux emotionally opened up about her divorce from Brennon, revealing heartbreaking new details about why the two actually split.

The two announced their divorce last year, saying that the “choice was not made lightly” and it had been a “difficult decision.”

Their full statement shared: “After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared.”

They continued: “We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way. While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”

They added: “We kindly ask for privacy as we move forward and focus on our individual paths while keeping our precious daughter as our top priority.”

However, according to a divorce petition obtained by Us Weekly, Brennon filed for divorce in November, saying that their marriage had “become insupportable” due to “conflict of personalities” that prevent any “reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

Alexa then clapped back at his petition and has claimed that Brennon is at fault for their marriage dissolving. On December 4th Alexa filed court documents denying all the allegations from Brennon’s petition, and asked the court to split up the estate whilst also requesting a larger share of it all, according to Us Weekly.

She believes she is owed more in their divorce as Brennon has “fault in the breakup of the marriage,” alongside Alexa having need for future support, alongside claiming that Brennon wasted community assets by the spouse and attorney fees. She also asked that her separate property be confirmed as her sole property.

Alexa has now shared her side of the story regarding their divorce, claiming she was the one who “asked for it” as well as revealing what prompted her to split from Brennon after Love Is Blind.

Appearing on the He Said, G Said podcast, Alexa revealed: “It wasn’t because there was a lack of love on my part. I just couldn’t do it anymore. I was tired.

“My main thing was I just wanted my daughter to see what love looks like, and that wasn’t it. It would be my biggest failure as a mom for that to be what she thought it was.”

Alexa explained the moment she knew she had to ask for a divorce, sharing: “It sounds so stupid, but I saw something on TikTok and it was like, ‘If your daughter was in the relationship that you’re in, would you be proud or would you be disappointed?’ I would have been really disappointed. That would have broken my heart. That was my answer, so why do I deserve this then?”

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