Selling Sunset cast member speaks out over claims they’ve been fired from the show

There have been reports that five Selling Sunset cast members have been fired from the show, but one of them has broken their silence, so what’s going on?!

Both The Daily Mail and TMZ have claimed that Emma Hernan, Mary Bonnet, Chelsea Lazkani, Alanna Gold and Sandra Vergara won’t be returning to the series, but that Selling The OC star Alex Hall might be joining the cast.

However, Alanna Gold has broken her silence over the rumours she’s been fired from Selling Sunset, confirming that whilst she is leaving the show she decided to quit herself back in February.

She announced the news on Instagram, sharing: “Hi guys, I just wanted to hop on here to give a little life update. Back in February I decided to leave Selling Sunset so I will not be joining for season 10. It’s been an amazing journey and I’ve definitely grown a lot from the experience, however I kinda just decided that it was time for me to focus on other things that are taking priority in my life right now. Since then I’ve been focusing on real estate, a new business venture, and been putting a lot more energy into my personal life.”

Someone in the comments wrote: “On TikTok they’re saying that you and a few other cast members were fired and they picked some old casts. Wishing you the best in your next chapter.”

Alanna shut down rumours she’d been fired from the cast of Selling Sunset, saying: “I can only speak for myself, but that is false when it comes to me. I made the decision to quit back in February.”

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