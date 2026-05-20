Selling The OC star Alex Hall in negotiations to join Selling Sunset cast amid mass firings

Selling The OC star Alex Hall is reportedly in negotiations to join the cast of Selling Sunset after alleged mass firings of the current cast, including Mary Bonnet.

A source claimed to TMZ that she’s in talks to join Selling Sunset as a full time cast member for season 10, especially as Selling The OC has reportedly been “put on pause.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hall (@alexhalloc)



Gio recently revealed that whilst Selling The OC hasn’t been cancelled completely, the show is not currently filming and has been “put on pause.” TMZ previously claimed that the cast had been “notified they won’t be filming this year.”

Alex Hall was previously asked about the rumours that Selling The OC had been cancelled, as she told Us Weekly: “Honestly, we don’t even really know. We know that we’re not filming season five right now. There is some stuff in the works that we aren’t allowed to talk about just yet. Just stay tuned. Exciting things are happening. I think that’s all we can say.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hall (@alexhalloc)



According to reports, numerous Selling Sunset cast members will not be returning for the new season, including Mary Bonnet and Chelsea, however these reports are currently unconfirmed.

Alanna Gold, one of the cast members of Selling Sunset did address rumours she wouldn’t be returning to the show, confirming this morning that she’d decided to quit in February. Alanna explained that she has “learned a lot” from the show but decided it was “time for her prioritise other things” in her life.

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