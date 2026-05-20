The real reason Carl isn’t on Bravo’s new show In The City, as we’re all absolutely gutted

Carl Radke isn’t on Bravo‘s new show, In The City, and there’s a few reasons for it. His ex-fiance, Lindsay Hubbard, is the main star of the series, and essentially, a lot of the Summer House cast members are involved. Yep, even Amanda Batula, after all of that chaos recently.

Things were fairly tense ever since Carl called off his engagement to Lindsay. Regardless, it’s not like they haven’t filmed together since their split ages ago, and are actually friends, so what could possibly be the reason he wasn’t invited to appear on the new Bravo show?

The real reason Carl isn’t on the series is because the show’s producers wanted to focus on couples, marriage, and families in Manhattan. As he’s currently single, producers felt he didn’t fit the show’s inner dynamics, and well, let’s be honest, his ex’s new man is involved.

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Carl does actually turn up for a few guest appearances, so it’s not like we’ll never see him. He’s also super busy right now, as his podcast, More Life With Carl Radke, is doing well. He recently interviewed co-star Ciara Miller, following the West and Amanda saga.

During an appearance on Morgan’s Pop Talks, Carl spoke candidly about being excluded from the Summer House spinoff. “They were really focused, it seems like, on the next chapter. [People who are] married, or you have a child, or whatever’s going on,” he said.

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“Less single people. It was more of the couples and the inner dynamics of living in Manhattan. So that wasn’t necessarily where I fit in at this point,” Carl added, noting how he filmed “a little bit” for In the City, saying, “You’ll see a glimpse of me, as far as I know.”

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