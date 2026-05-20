SKIMS releases statement after $9.5 million of c***ine found hidden in underwear shipment

The lorry was used to smuggle the drugs into the UK

SKIMS has released a statement after $9.5 million of cocaine was found smuggled into the UK in a SKIMS truck.

Jakub Jan Konkel was stopped by Border Force Officers in Essex last September after arriving on a ferry from the Netherlands. The 28 pallets of SKIMS products he was transporting in his lorry were x-rayed with the authorities saying that the contents were “entirely legitimate and neither the exporter nor importer were connected to the smuggled load.”

However, the lorry had a secret skin in the rear door which when opened revealed “90 packages each containing 1kg of cocaine, with a street value of around £7.2m.”

Whilst Jakub initially denied knowing anything about the cocaine packages, he later pleased guilty to drug smuggling and admitted to being paid around $5,200 for bringing them into the UK. The National Crime Agency confirmed he’d been sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

Paul Orchard, The National Crime Agency’s Operations Manager stated in a press release: “Organized crime groups use corrupt drivers like Konkel to move Class A drugs, often hidden on entirely legitimate loads such as this. The detection and investigation have removed a significant amount of cocaine whose profits are lost to the crime group behind the smuggling attempt, and with Konkel, they’ve lost an important enabler.”

Border Force Assistant Director Jason Thorn added: “These drugs destroy lives and inflict misery on our communities. We continue to work around the clock to relentlessly pursue criminality, protect our borders and keep these dangerous drugs off our streets.”

SKIMS also released a statement following the news of the cocaine bust, stating: “SKIMS is aware of the recent news involving a shipment with our products. We want to be absolutely clear: SKIMS had no knowledge whatsoever about this criminal activity. We had no connection to the smuggling operation, the driver, or the truck.”

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