He’s a tech mogul, so let’s meet Danielle’s boyfriend on In The City, Eoin Heavey

Eoin Heavey is one of the new cast members on In The City, with him and his girlfriend Danielle having recently announced they’re expecting a baby together, so who actually is he? Let’s find out!

Eoin has his own software business called Maitre, which helps ” hoteliers take the pain out of daily operations” for a decade according to his LinkedIn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Olivera (@danielleolivera)



He told Bravo: “I have a hotel software business that I started last year, so it’s been busy with that, after selling my first business. So it’s exciting times, but kind of stressful and busy times.”

Danielle and Eoin Heavey might be showcasing their relationship for the first time on In The City, but when did they actually meet?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eoin Heavey (@eoinheavey)



Well, whilst they only started officially dating just last year they actually go a lot further back, with the couple telling Bravo: “We met a long time ago. We both moved to New York around the same time, kind of after college, and we would have overlapped a little bit in regards to friend groups or parties back then. And we did meet back then.

“But I moved, I was living down in Miami for the last year, and moved back up at the start of this year. And we reconnected then. And it’s been what, now it’s been nine months? But it feels like it’s going on five to ten years, which is a great feeling,” he concluded.

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