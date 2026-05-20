She previously appeared on The Bachelor, so who is In The City newbie Whitney Fransway?

Whitney Fransway is no stranger to the screen, with the In The City newbie having previously appeared on The Bachelor.

She left LA for New York City to move in with boyfriend Kenny Martin after less than a year of dating, but who actually is Whitney? Let’s find out!

Prior to In The City, Whitney appeared in the chaotic season 21 of The Bachelor, where she tried to win over Nick Viall. She was 25 at the time, and was sadly eliminated sent home during week seven, but later returned in 2019 for season six Bachelor in Paradise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Fransway (@whitneyfransway)



Her time on Bachelor in Paradise didn’t exactly go to plan either, as Whitney made it very clear she wanted to date Connor Saeli after the two had unexpectedly met prior to the show at a wedding.

But, rather unfortunately, he ended up getting eliminated from the show just before Whitney entered. She clearly wasn’t messing about over wanting to be with him, as she actually eliminated herself in order to leave the series and pursue him outside the show.

And it turns out that was the right decision as they started dating, before breaking up not long after at the two month mark. Yikes.

During an interview with People about their split in 2022, Connor explained that he was “excited” when she quit the show, that ultimately they’d “rushed” into the whole thing.

He shared: “There was something mutual that we both felt. There was a spark between us and we both wanted to explore it. I was so excited to see her show up at my room. After that we got to spend a couple of days together in Mexico to get to know each other, and it was really cool. We rushed into a relationship. And we realized that we just weren’t connecting anymore.”

He continued: “We realized the relationship was moving really quickly. We almost skipped over those beginning of relationship steps, like really getting to know each other. We were basically thrown into a long distance relationship, and the fact that we had to be private about it (as the show was airing) made it even harder.”

And it seems like her current relationship with Kenny Martin on In The City might not smooth sailing for Whitney Fransway, as according to Bravo: “As their relationship deepens and Kenny grapples with the recent passing of his mother, they must confront their mismatched timelines.”

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